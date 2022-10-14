Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, October 14 2022
Former MP Artur Ghazinyan gives a press conference at Ibis Hotel
Image Code: MHM0148959
Former MP Artur Ghazinyan gives a press conference at Ibis Hotel
Image Code: MHM0148960
Former MP Artur Ghazinyan gives a press conference at Ibis Hotel
Image Code: MHM0148961
Former MP Artur Ghazinyan gives a press conference at Ibis Hotel
Friday, October 14 2022
Scientific Council holds an extended session referring to the issue regarding the expansion of universities, in particular uniting V. Brusov State Linguistic University and State Institute of Physical Culture and Sports of Armenia with the Armenian State Pedagogical University named after Kh. Abovyan
Thursday, October 13 2022
The premiere of the play 'Genetic Code' designed by the 'One & Only Theatre' took place at The Seven Visions, The Dvin Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook