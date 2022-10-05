The opening ceremony of the ‘Global Innovation Forum’ took place at Dvin Music Hall of Yerevan, Armenia

Image Code: MHM0148813

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) Tigran Avinyan, Distinguished Architect of Emerging Technologies of Syniverse Technologies Monique Morrow, Senior Vice President of Industrial and Multi-Markets Business Group of Analog Devices Moderator Martin Cotter and Chief Architect of Synopsys Yervant Zorian hold a panel discussion during the ‘Global Innovation Forum’ at Dvin Music Hall of Yerevan, Armenia