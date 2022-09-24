Archive
Saturday, September 24 2022
Russians are holding a protest action demanding Russia without Putin on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148713
Image Code: MHM0148714
Image Code: MHM0148715
Image Code: MHM0148716
Saturday, September 24 2022
Armenia-Ukraine match of the first group of League B took place during the UEFA Nations League at the Vazgen Sargsyan Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Saturday, September 24 2022
An exhibition depicting the series of photographs by Samvel Saghatelyan entitled ‘The Great Voyage’ took place at the Mirzoyan Library of Yerevan, Armenia
