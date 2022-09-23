Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, September 23 2022
A surgical department was opened in the Soldier's Home in order complete the entire cycle of treatment, from surgical interventions to rehabilitation
Image Code: MHM0148698
A press conference took place before the opening of a surgical department in the Soldier's Home of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148699
A press conference took place before the opening of a surgical department in the Soldier's Home of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148700
A surgical department was opened in the Soldier's Home in order complete the entire cycle of treatment, from surgical interventions to rehabilitation
Image Code: MHM0148701
A surgical department was opened in the Soldier's Home in order complete the entire cycle of treatment, from surgical interventions to rehabilitation
Image Code: MHM0148702
A surgical department was opened in the Soldier's Home in order complete the entire cycle of treatment, from surgical interventions to rehabilitation
Image Code: MHM0148703
A surgical department was opened in the Soldier's Home in order complete the entire cycle of treatment, from surgical interventions to rehabilitation
Friday, September 23 2022
Session of the Council of Elders of Yerevan took place at the Municipality of Yerevan
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook