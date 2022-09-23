Archive
Friday, September 23 2022
Session of the Council of Elders of Yerevan took place at the Municipality of Yerevan
Session of the Council of Elders of Yerevan took place at the Municipality of Yerevan
Session of the Council of Elders of Yerevan took place at the Municipality of Yerevan
Session of the Council of Elders of Yerevan took place at the Municipality of Yerevan
Session of the Council of Elders of Yerevan took place at the Municipality of Yerevan
Session of the Council of Elders of Yerevan took place at the Municipality of Yerevan
Session of the Council of Elders of Yerevan took place at the Municipality of Yerevan
A surgical department was opened in the Soldier's Home in order complete the entire cycle of treatment, from surgical interventions to rehabilitation
After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilization in Russia thousands of Russians are leaving their homes. Russians at the Zvartnots international airport of Armenia
