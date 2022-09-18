Archive
Sunday, September 18 2022
Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi made an announcement at the Cafesjian Center for the Arts in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148650
People gathered near the Cafesjian Center for the Arts in order to express their gratitude to the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi during her official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
