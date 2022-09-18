Archive
Sunday, September 18 2022
People gathered near the Cafesjian Center for the Arts in order to express their gratitude to the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi during her official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148638
Image Code: MHM0148639
Image Code: MHM0148640
Image Code: MHM0148641
Image Code: MHM0148642
Image Code: MHM0148643
Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi made an announcement at the Cafesjian Center for the Arts in Yerevan, Armenia
People hold a protest action demanding Armenia’s withdrawal from the Collective Security Treaty Organization on the Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
