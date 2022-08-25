Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Thursday, August 25 2022
RA Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan received the members of the Armenian gymnastics team and congratulates them on the occasion of the won medals at the European Championship held in Munich
Image Code: MHM0148315
RA Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan received the members of the Armenian gymnastics team and congratulates them on the occasion of the won medals at the European Championship held in Munich
Image Code: MHM0148316
RA Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan received the members of the Armenian gymnastics team and congratulates them on the occasion of the won medals at the European Championship held in Munich
Image Code: MHM0148317
RA Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan received the members of the Armenian gymnastics team and congratulates them on the occasion of the won medals at the European Championship held in Munich
Image Code: MHM0148318
RA Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan received the members of the Armenian gymnastics team and congratulates them on the occasion of the won medals at the European Championship held in Munich
Image Code: MHM0148319
RA Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan received the members of the Armenian gymnastics team and congratulates them on the occasion of the won medals at the European Championship held in Munich
Image Code: MHM0148320
RA Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan received the members of the Armenian gymnastics team and congratulates them on the occasion of the won medals at the European Championship held in Munich
Tuesday, August 23 2022
A protest action demanding the resignation of RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook