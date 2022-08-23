Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Tuesday, August 23 2022
A protest action demanding the resignation of RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148302
A protest action demanding the resignation of RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148303
A protest action demanding the resignation of RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148304
A protest action demanding the resignation of RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148305
A protest action demanding the resignation of RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148306
A protest action demanding the resignation of RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148307
A protest action demanding the resignation of RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148308
A protest action demanding the resignation of RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148309
A protest action demanding the resignation of RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148310
A protest action demanding the resignation of RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148311
A protest action demanding the resignation of RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148312
A protest action demanding the resignation of RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148313
A protest action demanding the resignation of RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, August 23 2022
Armenian opposition holds an event dedicated to the Independence Day by recreating the symbolic session of the Supreme Council of the first convocation of RA at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook