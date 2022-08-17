Archive
Wednesday, August 17 2022
On the public mourning days announced on the 17-18 of August people are laying flowers and toys near the entrance of ‘Surmalu’ shopping center in memory of those who died as a result of the explosion
Image Code: MHM0148246
Image Code: MHM0148247
Image Code: MHM0148248
Image Code: MHM0148249
Image Code: MHM0148250
Image Code: MHM0148251
Image Code: MHM0148252
Image Code: MHM0148253
‘Surmalu’ shopping center today after the explosion
Image Code: MHM0148254
‘Surmalu’ shopping center today after the explosion
Wednesday, August 17 2022
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a corresponding decree declaring August 17-18 public mourning days in Armenia in the memory of the citizens who died as a result of the explosion at ‘Surmalu’ shopping center of Yerevan, Armenia
