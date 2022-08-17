Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, August 17 2022
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a corresponding decree declaring August 17-18 public mourning days in Armenia in the memory of the citizens who died as a result of the explosion at ‘Surmalu’ shopping center of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148243
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a corresponding decree declaring August 17-18 public mourning days in Armenia in the memory of the citizens who died as a result of the explosion at ‘Surmalu’ shopping center of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148244
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a corresponding decree declaring August 17-18 public mourning days in Armenia in the memory of the citizens who died as a result of the explosion at ‘Surmalu’ shopping center of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148245
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a corresponding decree declaring August 17-18 public mourning days in Armenia in the memory of the citizens who died as a result of the explosion at ‘Surmalu’ shopping center of Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, August 17 2022
On the public mourning days announced on the 17-18 of August people are laying flowers and toys near the entrance of ‘Surmalu’ shopping center in memory of those who died as a result of the explosion
Monday, August 15 2022
Fire and rescue work continues in the Surmalu shopping center of Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook