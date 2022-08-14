Archive
Sunday, August 14 2022
Armenian Apostolic church celebrates the feast of the Assumption of the Holy Mother of God in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148224
Armenian Apostolic church celebrates the feast of the Assumption of the Holy Mother of God in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148225
Armenian Apostolic church celebrates the feast of the Assumption of the Holy Mother of God in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148226
Armenian Apostolic church celebrates the feast of the Assumption of the Holy Mother of God in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148227
Armenian Apostolic church celebrates the feast of the Assumption of the Holy Mother of God in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148228
Armenian Apostolic church celebrates the feast of the Assumption of the Holy Mother of God in Yerevan, Armenia
Monday, August 15 2022
Fire and rescue work continues in the Surmalu shopping center of Yerevan, Armenia
Sunday, August 14 2022
An explosion occurred in the Surmalu shopping center of Yerevan, Armenia
