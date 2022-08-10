Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, August 10 2022
Chess fans are welcoming the Armenian team after winning the silver medal at the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad at the Zvartnots International airport in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148189
Chess fans are welcoming the Armenian team after winning the silver medal at the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad at the Zvartnots International airport in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148190
Chess fans are welcoming the Armenian team after winning the silver medal at the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad at the Zvartnots International airport in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148191
Chess fans are welcoming the Armenian team after winning the silver medal at the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad at the Zvartnots International airport in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148192
Chess fans are welcoming the Armenian team after winning the silver medal at the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad at the Zvartnots International airport in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148193
Chess fans are welcoming the Armenian team after winning the silver medal at the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad at the Zvartnots International airport in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148194
Chess fans are welcoming the Armenian team after winning the silver medal at the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad at the Zvartnots International airport in Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, August 09 2022
UEFA Champions League qualifying round between Pyunik Yerevan and FK Crvena zvezda took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook