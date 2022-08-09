Archive
Tuesday, August 09 2022
UEFA Champions League qualifying round between Pyunik Yerevan and FK Crvena zvezda took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, August 10 2022
Chess fans are welcoming the Armenian team after winning the silver medal at the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad at the Zvartnots International airport in Yerevan, Armenia
Raffi Hovhannisyan gives a press conference on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
