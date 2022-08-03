Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, August 03 2022
The presentation of the inclusive project ‘Talking Canvases’ took place at the National Gallery of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148169
The presentation of the inclusive project ‘Talking Canvases’ took place at the National Gallery of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148170
The presentation of the inclusive project ‘Talking Canvases’ took place at the National Gallery of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148171
The presentation of the inclusive project ‘Talking Canvases’ took place at the National Gallery of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148172
The presentation of the inclusive project ‘Talking Canvases’ took place at the National Gallery of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148173
The presentation of the inclusive project ‘Talking Canvases’ took place at the National Gallery of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148174
The presentation of the inclusive project ‘Talking Canvases’ took place at the National Gallery of Armenia
Wednesday, August 03 2022
Members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation hold a protest action against not allowing their Diaspora Armenian sympathizers to enter the Republic of Armenia in front of the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook