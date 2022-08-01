Archive
Monday, August 01 2022
An open session of the preliminary hearings of Avetik Chalabyan's case presided over by Judge Mnatsakan Martirosyan took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Kentron and Nork-Marash Districts of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148147
Image Code: MHM0148148
Image Code: MHM0148149
Image Code: MHM0148150
Image Code: MHM0148151
Friday, July 29 2022
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest action on the French Square of Yerevan, Armenia
