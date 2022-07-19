Archive
Tuesday, July 19 2022
A protest action in defense of all illegally arrested political prisoners took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148071
A protest action in defense of all illegally arrested political prisoners took place in front of the UN Office in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148072
A protest action in defense of all illegally arrested political prisoners took place in front of the UN Office in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148073
A protest action in defense of all illegally arrested political prisoners took place in front of the UN Office in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148074
A protest action in defense of all illegally arrested political prisoners took place in front of the UN Office in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148075
A protest action in defense of all illegally arrested political prisoners took place in front of the UN Office in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148076
A protest action in defense of all illegally arrested political prisoners took place in front of the UN Office in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0148077
A protest action in defense of all illegally arrested political prisoners took place in front of the RA Government's building
Image Code: MHM0148078
A protest action in defense of all illegally arrested political prisoners took place in front of the RA Government's building
Image Code: MHM0148079
A protest action in defense of all illegally arrested political prisoners took place in front of the RA Government's building
Image Code: MHM0148080
A protest action in defense of all illegally arrested political prisoners took place in front of the RA Government's building
Tuesday, July 19 2022
UEFA Champions League Qualifying match between Pyunik and F91 Dudelange took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Sunday, July 17 2022
Closing and awarding ceremony of the 19th ‘Golden Apricot’ International Film Festival took place in Yerevan, Armenia
