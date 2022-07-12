Archive
Tuesday, July 12 2022
A press conference announcing the launch of the 'CATAPULT' creative acceleration program funded by the European Union took place at the AGBU
Image Code: MHM0148016
President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Armenia Vasken Yacoubian holds a speech during a press conference announcing the launch of the 'CATAPULT' creative acceleration program funded by the European Union at the AGBU
Image Code: MHM0148017
Image Code: MHM0148018
Image Code: MHM0148019
NA Standing Committee on Defense and Security Issues initiated parliamentary hearings on the topic of 'Creation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the importance of civil control' at the RA National Assembly
