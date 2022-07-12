Archive
Tuesday, July 12 2022
NA Standing Committee on Defense and Security Issues initiated parliamentary hearings on the topic of 'Creation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the importance of civil control' at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0148008
Image Code: MHM0148009
Image Code: MHM0148010
Image Code: MHM0148011
Image Code: MHM0148012
Image Code: MHM0148013
Image Code: MHM0148014
Image Code: MHM0148015
A press conference announcing the launch of the 'CATAPULT' creative acceleration program funded by the European Union took place at the AGBU
The first Armenian-French research conference of Santé Arménie took place at Congress Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
