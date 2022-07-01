Archive
Friday, July 01 2022
A protest action against the extraordinary session of the RA National Assembly took place in front of the RA NA building
Image Code: MHM0147880
Image Code: MHM0147881
Image Code: MHM0147886
Image Code: MHM0147887
Image Code: MHM0147888
Image Code: MHM0147889
Image Code: MHM0147890
Friday, July 01 2022
NA extraordinary session with the agenda set by the initiator to recall Ishkhan Saghatelyan from the position of Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and termination of Vahe Hakobyan's powers as the chairman of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs took place at the RA National Assembly
Thursday, June 30 2022
The Armenian round of the 'Chinese Language Bridge' international competition of Chinese language and culture took place at the Best Western Congress Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
