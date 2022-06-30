Archive
Thursday, June 30 2022
The Armenian round of the 'Chinese Language Bridge' international competition of Chinese language and culture took place at the Best Western Congress Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147864
Ambassador of China to Armenia Fan Yong attended the Armenian round of the 'Chinese Language Bridge' international competition of Chinese language and culture at the Best Western Congress Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147865
Image Code: MHM0147866
Image Code: MHM0147867
Friday, July 01 2022
A protest action against the extraordinary session of the RA National Assembly took place in front of the RA NA building
Thursday, June 30 2022
The government proposes the candidacy of the lawyer Seda Safaryan for the post of a judge at the RA Constitutional Court
