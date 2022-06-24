Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, June 24 2022
A solemn ceremony dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Police Troops took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147807
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the solemn ceremony dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Police Troops in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147808
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the solemn ceremony dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Police Troops in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147809
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the solemn ceremony dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Police Troops in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147810
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the solemn ceremony dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Police Troops in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147811
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the solemn ceremony dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Police Troops in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147812
A solemn ceremony dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Police Troops took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147813
A solemn ceremony dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Police Troops took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147814
A solemn ceremony dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Police Troops took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147815
A solemn ceremony dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Police Troops took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147816
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the solemn ceremony dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Police Troops in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147817
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the solemn ceremony dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Police Troops in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147818
A solemn ceremony dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Police Troops took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147819
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the solemn ceremony dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Police Troops in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147820
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the solemn ceremony dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Police Troops in Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, June 23 2022
A panel discussion on the topic of 'Armenian Agenda. One year after the elections' took place at the Opera Suite Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook