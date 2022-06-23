Archive
Thursday, June 23 2022
A panel discussion on the topic of 'Armenian Agenda. One year after the elections' took place at the Opera Suite Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147804
A panel discussion on the topic of 'Armenian Agenda. One year after the elections' took place at the Opera Suite Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147805
A panel discussion on the topic of 'Armenian Agenda. One year after the elections' took place at the Opera Suite Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147806
A panel discussion on the topic of 'Armenian Agenda. One year after the elections' took place at the Opera Suite Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, June 24 2022
A solemn ceremony dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Police Troops took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, June 23 2022
RA Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan gives a press conference at the RA Government
