Tuesday, June 21 2022
The National Academic Choir of Armenia celebrates its 85th anniversary
Image Code: MHM0147784
A jubilee concert dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the National Academic Choir of Armenia and conducted by Eduard Topchjan and Hovhannes Chekijian took place at the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall of Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, June 22 2022
The 'Orion Summit 2022' takes place in Matenadaran of Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, June 21 2022
Before the start of the 2022 FIBA European Championship for Smaller Countries, the basketball players of the Armenian national team are training with their head coach Rex Kalamyan at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan
