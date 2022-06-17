Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, June 17 2022
A press conference marking the launch of the 19th Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival took place at Grand Hotel Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147739
A press conference marking the launch of the 19th Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival took place at Grand Hotel Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147740
A press conference marking the launch of the 19th Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival took place at Grand Hotel Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147741
A press conference marking the launch of the 19th Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival took place at Grand Hotel Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147746
A press conference marking the launch of the 19th Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival took place at Grand Hotel Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, June 17 2022
The Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić paid an official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook