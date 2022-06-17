Archive
Friday, June 17 2022
The Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić paid an official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147742
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan received the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric within the framework of her official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147743
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan received the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric within the framework of her official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147744
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan received the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric within the framework of her official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147745
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan received the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric within the framework of her official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147747
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan received the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric within the framework of her official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147748
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić attended the memorial envelope release ceremony dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Armenia's membership in the Council of Europe
Image Code: MHM0147749
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić attended the memorial envelope release ceremony dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Armenia's membership in the Council of Europe
Image Code: MHM0147750
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić attended the memorial envelope release ceremony dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Armenia's membership in the Council of Europe
Image Code: MHM0147751
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić made a joint announcement at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0147752
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić made a joint announcement at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0147753
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić made a joint announcement at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0147754
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić made a joint announcement at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0147755
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić made a joint announcement at the RA MFA
Friday, June 17 2022
A press conference marking the launch of the 19th Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival took place at Grand Hotel Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, June 16 2022
A friendly football match between the veteran football players of Armenia and Georgia took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
