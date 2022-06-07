Archive
Tuesday, June 07 2022
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147561
Protesters of the 'Resistance' movement hold a protest action in front of the European Union Office in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147562
Image Code: MHM0147563
Image Code: MHM0147564
Image Code: MHM0147565
Image Code: MHM0147566
Protesters of the 'Resistance' movement hold a protest march in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Monday, June 06 2022
Session of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO PA) took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
