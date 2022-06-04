Archive
Saturday, June 04 2022
A football match between the Armenia-Ireland national teams took place within the framework of the League of Nations at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147539
Image Code: MHM0147540
Image Code: MHM0147541
Image Code: MHM0147542
Image Code: MHM0147543
Image Code: MHM0147544
Image Code: MHM0147545
Image Code: MHM0147546
Image Code: MHM0147547
Image Code: MHM0147548
Image Code: MHM0147549
Saturday, June 04 2022
The opening ceremony of the new Argavand-Shirak highway bypassing the center of Yerevan took place. Armenia
