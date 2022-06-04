Archive
Saturday, June 04 2022
The opening ceremony of the new Argavand-Shirak highway bypassing the center of Yerevan took place. Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147531
Image Code: MHM0147532
Image Code: MHM0147533
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the opening ceremony of the new Argavand-Shirak highway bypassing the center of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0147534
Image Code: MHM0147535
Image Code: MHM0147536
Image Code: MHM0147537
Image Code: MHM0147538
Saturday, June 04 2022
A football match between the Armenia-Ireland national teams took place within the framework of the League of Nations at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, June 03 2022
Protesters of the 'Resistance' movement hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in front of the RA Government's building in Yerevan, Armenia
