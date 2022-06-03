Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, June 03 2022
Protesters of the 'Resistance' movement hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in front of the RA Government's building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147472
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in front of the RA Government’s building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147473
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in front of the RA Government’s building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147474
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in front of the RA Government’s building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147475
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in front of the RA Government’s building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147476
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in front of the RA Government’s building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147478
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in front of the RA Government’s building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147479
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in front of the RA Government’s building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147480
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in front of the RA Government’s building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147481
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in front of the RA Government’s building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147482
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in front of the Prime Minister’s Residence in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147483
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in front of the Prime Minister’s Residence in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147484
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in front of the Prime Minister’s Residence in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147485
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in front of the Prime Minister’s Residence in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147486
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in front of the Prime Minister’s Residence in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147487
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in front of the Prime Minister’s Residence in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147488
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147489
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147490
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147491
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147492
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147493
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147494
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147495
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147496
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147497
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147498
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147499
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147500
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147501
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147502
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147503
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147504
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147505
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147506
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147507
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147508
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147509
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147510
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147511
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147512
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147513
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147514
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147515
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147516
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147517
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147518
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147519
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147520
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147521
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147522
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147523
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147524
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147525
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147526
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147527
Clashes between the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister’s Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147528
Clashes between the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister's Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147529
Clashes between the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister's Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147530
Clashes between the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister's Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, June 03 2022
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest action on the French Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook