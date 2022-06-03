Archive
Friday, June 03 2022
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest action on the French Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, June 03 2022
Protesters of the 'Resistance' movement hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in front of the RA Government's building in Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, June 03 2022
A special sitting of the National Assembly was convened on the initiative of the NA deputies
