Monday, May 30 2022
The final matches of the EUBC Men's European Boxing Championship took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147412
Artur Bazeyan /ARM/ vs Usturoi Vasile /BEL/ among 54-57kg weight class during the final matche of the EUBC Men's European Boxing Championship took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147413
Artur Bazeyan /ARM/ vs Usturoi Vasile /BEL/ among 54-57kg weight class during the final matche of the EUBC Men's European Boxing Championship took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147414
Artur Bazeyan /ARM/ vs Usturoi Vasile /BEL/ among 54-57kg weight class during the final matche of the EUBC Men's European Boxing Championship took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147415
Artur Bazeyan /ARM/ vs Usturoi Vasile /BEL/ among 54-57kg weight class during the final matche of the EUBC Men's European Boxing Championship took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147416
Artur Bazeyan /ARM/ vs Usturoi Vasile /BEL/ among 54-57kg weight class during the final matche of the EUBC Men's European Boxing Championship took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147417
Bachkov Hovhannes /ARM/ vs Hamraoui Lounes /FRA/ among 60-63,5kg weight class during the final matche of the EUBC Men's European Boxing Championship took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147418
Bachkov Hovhannes /ARM/ vs Hamraoui Lounes /FRA/ among 60-63,5kg weight class during the final matche of the EUBC Men's European Boxing Championship took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147419
Bachkov Hovhannes /ARM/ vs Hamraoui Lounes /FRA/ among 60-63,5kg weight class during the final matche of the EUBC Men's European Boxing Championship took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147420
Bachkov Hovhannes /ARM/ vs Hamraoui Lounes /FRA/ among 60-63,5kg weight class during the final matche of the EUBC Men's European Boxing Championship took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147421
Bachkov Hovhannes /ARM/ vs Hamraoui Lounes /FRA/ among 60-63,5kg weight class during the final matche of the EUBC Men's European Boxing Championship took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147422
Bachkov Hovhannes /ARM/ vs Hamraoui Lounes /FRA/ among 60-63,5kg weight class during the final matche of the EUBC Men's European Boxing Championship took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147423
Bachkov Hovhannes /ARM/ vs Hamraoui Lounes /FRA/ among 60-63,5kg weight class during the final matche of the EUBC Men's European Boxing Championship took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147424
Three-time European boxing champion Hovhannes Bachkov
Image Code: MHM0147425
Three-time European boxing champion Hovhannes Bachkov
Image Code: MHM0147426
Three-time European boxing champion Hovhannes Bachkov
Image Code: MHM0147427
Three-time European boxing champion Hovhannes Bachkov
Image Code: MHM0147428
The EUBC Men's European Boxing Championship took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147429
The EUBC Men's European Boxing Championship took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147430
Hovhannisyan Rafayel /ARM/ vs Kushinashvili Georgi /GEO/ among 80-86kg weight class during the EUBC Men's European Boxing Championship took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147431
Hovhannisyan Rafayel /ARM/ vs Kushinashvili Georgi /GEO/ among 80-86kg weight class during the EUBC Men's European Boxing Championship took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147432
Hovhannisyan Rafayel /ARM/ vs Kushinashvili Georgi /GEO/ among 80-86kg weight class during the EUBC Men's European Boxing Championship took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147433
Hovhannisyan Rafayel /ARM/ vs Kushinashvili Georgi /GEO/ among 80-86kg weight class during the EUBC Men's European Boxing Championship took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147434
Hovhannisyan Rafayel /ARM/ vs Kushinashvili Georgi /GEO/ among 80-86kg weight class during the EUBC Men's European Boxing Championship took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Monday, May 30 2022
RA President Vahagn Khachaturian paid an official visit to Tbilisi, Georgia
