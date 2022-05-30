Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Monday, May 30 2022
RA President Vahagn Khachaturian paid an official visit to Tbilisi, Georgia
Image Code: MHM0147403
RA President Vahagn Khachaturian paid an official visit to Tbilisi, Georgia
Image Code: MHM0147404
RA President Vahagn Khachaturian paid an official visit to Tbilisi, Georgia
Image Code: MHM0147405
RA President Vahagn Khachaturian paid an official visit to Tbilisi, Georgia
Image Code: MHM0147406
Official welcoming ceremony of the RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan took place within the framework of his official visit to Tbilisi, Georgia
Image Code: MHM0147407
Official welcoming ceremony of the RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan took place within the framework of his official visit to Tbilisi, Georgia
Image Code: MHM0147408
Official welcoming ceremony of the RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan took place within the framework of his official visit to Tbilisi, Georgia
Image Code: MHM0147409
Official welcoming ceremony of the RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan took place within the framework of his official visit to Tbilisi, Georgia
Image Code: MHM0147410
RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan and President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili had a private conversation at the Orbeliani Palace of Tbilisi, Georgia
Image Code: MHM0147411
RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan and President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili had a private conversation at the Orbeliani Palace of Tbilisi, Georgia
Monday, May 30 2022
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement try to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook