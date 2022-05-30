Archive
Monday, May 30 2022
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement try to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0147350
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement try to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0147351
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement try to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0147352
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement try to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0147353
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement try to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0147354
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement try to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0147355
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147356
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147357
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147358
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147359
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147360
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147361
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147362
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147363
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147364
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147365
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147366
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147367
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147368
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147369
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147370
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147371
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147372
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147373
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147374
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147375
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147376
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold awareness action in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147377
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold awareness action in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147378
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147379
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147380
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147381
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147382
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147383
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147384
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147385
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147386
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147387
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147388
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147389
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147390
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147391
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147392
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147393
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147394
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147395
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147396
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147397
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147398
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147399
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147400
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147401
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147402
Clashes between the protesters and the policemen took place when the protesters tried to enter the third building of the Government during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Monday, May 30 2022
RA President Vahagn Khachaturian paid an official visit to Tbilisi, Georgia
Saturday, May 28 2022
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest action on the French Square of Yerevan, Armenia
