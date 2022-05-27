Archive
Friday, May 27 2022
The EUBC Men's European Boxing Championships at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147320
Bachkov Hovhannes /ARM/ vs Novak Petr /CZE/ among 60-63,5kg weight class during the EUBC Men's European Boxing Championships at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147321
Image Code: MHM0147322
Image Code: MHM0147323
The EUBC Men's European Boxing Championships at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147324
Hakobyan Hambardzum /ARM/ vs Plantic Luka /CRO/ among 75-80kg weight class during the EUBC Men's European Boxing Championships at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147325
Chaloyan Davit /ARM/ vs Ghadfa Drissi El Aissaoui Ayoub boxing /ESP/ among +92kg weight class during the EUBC Men's European Boxing Championships at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147326
Image Code: MHM0147327
Image Code: MHM0147328
Image Code: MHM0147329
Coaches of the heavyweight boxer Davit Chaloyan argue with the referee after the heavy defeat of the boxer
Image Code: MHM0147330
Image Code: MHM0147331
Artur Bazeyan /ARM/ vs Citfci Batuhan /TUR/ among 54-57kg weight class during the EUBC Men's European Boxing Championships at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147332
Image Code: MHM0147333
Image Code: MHM0147334
Thursday, May 26 2022
Fire training exercises and demonstration of combat fire of missile systems took place at the Marshal Baghramyan Training Unit of Yerevan, Armenia
