Wednesday, May 25 2022
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked RA Presidential Palace and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked RA Presidential Palace and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked RA Presidential Palace and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked RA Presidential Palace and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked RA Presidential Palace and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked RA Presidential Palace and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked RA Presidential Palace and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked RA Presidential Palace and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked RA Presidential Palace and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked RA Presidential Palace and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked RA Presidential Palace and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked RA Presidential Palace and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked RA Presidential Palace and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked RA Presidential Palace and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked RA Presidential Palace and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked RA Presidential Palace and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked RA Presidential Palace and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked RA Presidential Palace and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked RA Presidential Palace and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked RA Presidential Palace and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked RA Presidential Palace and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked RA Presidential Palace and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked RA Presidential Palace and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked RA Presidential Palace and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked RA Presidential Palace and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked RA Presidential Palace and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest march in Yerevan, Armenia
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest march in Yerevan, Armenia
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest march in Yerevan, Armenia
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked Mashtots-Proshyan-Grigor Lusavorich crossroads and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked Mashtots-Proshyan-Grigor Lusavorich crossroads and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked Mashtots-Proshyan-Grigor Lusavorich crossroads and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked Mashtots-Proshyan-Grigor Lusavorich crossroads and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked Mashtots-Proshyan-Grigor Lusavorich crossroads and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked Mashtots-Proshyan-Grigor Lusavorich crossroads and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked Mashtots-Proshyan-Grigor Lusavorich crossroads and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked Mashtots-Proshyan-Grigor Lusavorich crossroads and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked Mashtots-Proshyan-Grigor Lusavorich crossroads and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked Mashtots-Proshyan-Grigor Lusavorich crossroads and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
