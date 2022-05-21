Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Saturday, May 21 2022
Protester of ‘Resistance’ movement hold a number of protest actions in the streets of Yerevan demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147142
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in front of the Prime Minister’s Residence in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147143
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in front of the Prime Minister’s Residence in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147144
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest march of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147145
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest march of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147146
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest march of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147147
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in front of the Prime Minister’s Residence in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147148
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest march of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147149
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest march of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147150
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest march of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147151
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest march of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147152
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest march of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147153
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest march of Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, May 20 2022
An Armenian-Iraqi business forum took place at the RA Ministry of Economy
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook