Friday, May 20 2022
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding a meeting with the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda in front of the Armenia Marriott Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147125
Image Code: MHM0147126
Image Code: MHM0147127
Image Code: MHM0147128
Image Code: MHM0147129
Image Code: MHM0147130
Image Code: MHM0147131
Image Code: MHM0147132
Image Code: MHM0147133
Image Code: MHM0147134
Image Code: MHM0147135
Friday, May 20 2022
President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda paid an official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
