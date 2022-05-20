Archive
Friday, May 20 2022
President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda paid an official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147114
The official welcoming ceremony of the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda took place at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0147115
Image Code: MHM0147116
Image Code: MHM0147117
Image Code: MHM0147118
Image Code: MHM0147119
Image Code: MHM0147120
Image Code: MHM0147136
RA President Vahagn Khachaturian and President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda made a joint statement at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0147137
Image Code: MHM0147138
Friday, May 20 2022
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding a meeting with the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda in front of the Armenia Marriott Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, May 19 2022
Head of the RA PM’s Office and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the European Boxing Championship Arayik Harutyunyan gave a press conference ahead of the European Boxing Championship
