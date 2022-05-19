Thursday, May 19 2022
Head of the RA PM’s Office and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the European Boxing Championship Arayik Harutyunyan gave a press conference ahead of the European Boxing Championship
Image Code: MHM0147111
Head of the RA PM’s Office and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the European Boxing Championship Arayik Harutyunyan gave a press conference ahead of the European Boxing Championship to be held in Yerevan at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147112
Head of the RA PM’s Office and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the European Boxing Championship Arayik Harutyunyan gave a press conference ahead of the European Boxing Championship to be held in Yerevan at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147113