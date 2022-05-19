Archive
Thursday, May 19 2022
Extraordinary session of the RA National Assembly took place
Image Code: MHM0147103
Extraordinary session of the RA National Assembly took place
Image Code: MHM0147104
Deputy Prosecutor General Srbuhi Galyan holds a speech at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0147107
Extraordinary session of the RA National Assembly took place
Thursday, May 19 2022
Head of the RA PM’s Office and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the European Boxing Championship Arayik Harutyunyan gave a press conference ahead of the European Boxing Championship
Thursday, May 19 2022
Protester of ‘Resistance’ movement hold a number of protest actions in the streets of Yerevan demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
