Wednesday, May 18 2022
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement closed a number of streets since the morning, expressing their protest against the current Government. Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147036
Protester of ‘Resistance’ movement hold a number of protest actions in the streets of Yerevan demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0147037
Protester of ‘Resistance’ movement hold a number of protest actions in the streets of Yerevan demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0147038
Protester of ‘Resistance’ movement hold a number of protest actions in the streets of Yerevan demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0147039
Protester of ‘Resistance’ movement hold a number of protest actions in the streets of Yerevan demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0147040
Protester of ‘Resistance’ movement hold a number of protest actions in the streets of Yerevan demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0147041
Protester of ‘Resistance’ movement hold a number of protest actions in the streets of Yerevan demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0147042
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0147043
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0147044
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0147045
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0147046
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0147047
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0147048
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0147049
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0147050
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0147051
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement closed a number of streets since the morning, expressing their protest against the current Government. Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147052
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0147053
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement closed a number of streets since the morning, expressing their protest against the current Government. Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147055
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement closed a number of streets since the morning, expressing their protest against the current Government. Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147056
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement closed a number of streets since the morning, expressing their protest against the current Government. Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147057
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0147058
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0147059
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0147060
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0147061
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0147062
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0147063
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0147064
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0147065
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0147066
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0147067
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0147068
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0147069
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0147070
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0147071
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement closed a number of streets since the morning, expressing their protest against the current Government. Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147072
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest march of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147073
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest march of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147074
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest march of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147075
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest march of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147076
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement closed a number of streets since the morning, expressing their protest against the current Government. Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147077
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement closed a number of streets since the morning, expressing their protest against the current Government. Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147078
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement closed a number of streets since the morning, expressing their protest against the current Government. Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147079
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement closed a number of streets since the morning, expressing their protest against the current Government. Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147080
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement closed a number of streets since the morning, expressing their protest against the current Government. Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147081
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ entered the Yerevan State Institute of Theatre and Cinematography during the protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0147082
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest march of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147083
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest march of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147084
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest march of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147085
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding a meeting with the Chief of Police in front of the Police Building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147086
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding a meeting with the Chief of Police in front of the Police Building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147087
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest march of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0147088
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding a meeting with the Chief of Police in front of the Police Building in Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, May 17 2022
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement closed a number of streets since the morning, expressing their protest against the current Government. Yerevan, Armenia
