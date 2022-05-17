Archive
Tuesday, May 17 2022
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement closed a number of streets since the morning, expressing their protest against the current Government. Yerevan, Armenia
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
The police arrests deputy from the ‘Armenia’ faction Tadevos Avetisyan during an action of disobedience in Yerevan, Armenia
The police arrests deputy from the ‘Armenia’ faction Tadevos Avetisyan during an action of disobedience in Yerevan, Armenia
Vice President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Ishkhan Saghatelyan argues with the policemen during an action of disobedience in Yerevan, Armenia
Vice President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Ishkhan Saghatelyan argues with the policemen during an action of disobedience in Yerevan, Armenia
The police arrests deputy from the ‘Armenia’ faction Tadevos Avetisyan during an action of disobedience in Yerevan, Armenia
Deputy from the ‘Armenia’ faction Gegham Manukyan argues with the policemen during an action of disobedience in Yerevan, Armenia
Monday, May 16 2022
