Friday, May 13 2022
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest march of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146934
Protester of ‘Resistance’ movement hold a number of protest actions in the streets of Yerevan demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146935
Protester of ‘Resistance’ movement hold a number of protest actions in the streets of Yerevan demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146936
Protester of ‘Resistance’ movement hold a number of protest actions in the streets of Yerevan demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146937
Protester of ‘Resistance’ movement hold a number of protest actions in the streets of Yerevan demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146938
Protester of ‘Resistance’ movement hold a number of protest actions in the streets of Yerevan demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146939
Protester of ‘Resistance’ movement hold a number of protest actions in the streets of Yerevan demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146940
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked the third building of the RA Government during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146941
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked the third building of the RA Government during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146942
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked the third building of the RA Government during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146943
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked the third building of the RA Government during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146944
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked the third building of the RA Government during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146945
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked the third building of the RA Government during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146946
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked the third building of the RA Government during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146947
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked the third building of the RA Government during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146948
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement blocked the third building of the RA Government during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Wednesday, May 11 2022
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement try to occupy the the building of Yerevan Municipality during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
