Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, May 11 2022
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement try to occupy the the building of Yerevan Municipality during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146907
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement try to occupy the the building of Yerevan Municipality during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146908
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement try to occupy the the building of Yerevan Municipality during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146909
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement try to occupy the the building of Yerevan Municipality during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146910
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement try to occupy the the building of Yerevan Municipality during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146911
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement try to occupy the the building of Yerevan Municipality during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146912
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement try to occupy the the building of Yerevan Municipality during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. One of the leaders of the ‘Resistance’ movement Ishkhan Saghatelyan.
Image Code: MHM0146913
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement try to occupy the the building of Yerevan Municipality during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. One of the leaders of the ‘Resistance’ movement Ishkhan Saghatelyan.
Image Code: MHM0146914
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement try to occupy the the building of Yerevan Municipality during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146915
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement try to occupy the the building of Yerevan Municipality during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146916
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement try to occupy the the building of Yerevan Municipality during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146917
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement try to occupy the the building of Yerevan Municipality during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146918
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement try to occupy the the building of Yerevan Municipality during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146919
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement try to occupy the the building of Yerevan Municipality during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146920
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement try to occupy the the building of Yerevan Municipality during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146921
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest march of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146922
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest march of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146923
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest march of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146924
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement try to occupy the the building of Yerevan Municipality during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. One of the leaders of the ‘Resistance’ movement Ishkhan Saghatelyan.
Image Code: MHM0146925
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement try to occupy the the building of Yerevan Municipality during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146926
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest march of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146927
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest march of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146928
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest march of Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, May 11 2022
The police closed the roads leading to the Republic Square and did not allow the cars to enter the square
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook