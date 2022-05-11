Archive
Wednesday, May 11 2022
The police closed the roads leading to the Republic Square and did not allow the cars to enter the square
The police arrested the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement who organized a protest car march demanding the resignation of the RA acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, May 11 2022
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement try to occupy the the building of Yerevan Municipality during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Wednesday, May 11 2022
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement organized a protest car march demanding the resignation of the RA acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia
