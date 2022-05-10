Archive
Tuesday, May 10 2022
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action in four different directions of Yerevan demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146860
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest march in four different directions of Yerevan demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146861
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest march in four different directions of Yerevan demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146862
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest march in four different directions of Yerevan demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146863
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest march in four different directions of Yerevan demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146864
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest march in four different directions of Yerevan demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146865
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action in four different directions of Yerevan demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146866
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146867
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146868
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146869
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146870
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146871
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146872
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146873
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146874
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146875
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146876
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146877
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146878
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146881
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146882
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146883
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146884
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146885
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146886
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Monday, May 09 2022
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a rally on the French Square of Yerevan, Armenia
