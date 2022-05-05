Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Thursday, May 05 2022
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146689
Protesters of the 'Resistance' movement closed a number of streets since the morning, expressing their protest against the current GovernmentAssembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146690
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146691
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146692
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146693
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government. Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146694
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government. Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146695
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government. Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146696
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government. Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146697
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government. Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146698
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government. Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146699
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government. Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146700
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government. Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146701
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government. Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146702
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government. Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146703
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government. Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146704
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government. Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146705
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government. Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146706
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government. Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146707
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government. Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146708
Protesters of the 'Resistance' movement closed a number of streets since the morning, expressing their protest against the current Government
Image Code: MHM0146709
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government. Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146710
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government. Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146711
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government. Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146712
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government. Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146713
The police arrests the protesters of the 'Resistance' movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government. Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146714
Protesters of the 'Resistance' movement closed a number of streets since the morning, expressing their protest against the current Government
Image Code: MHM0146715
Protesters of the 'Resistance' movement closed a number of streets since the morning, expressing their protest against the current Government
Image Code: MHM0146716
Protesters of the 'Resistance' movement closed a number of streets since the morning, expressing their protest against the current Government
Image Code: MHM0146717
Protesters of the 'Resistance' movement closed a number of streets since the morning, expressing their protest against the current Government
Image Code: MHM0146718
Protesters of the 'Resistance' movement closed a number of streets since the morning, expressing their protest against the current Government
Image Code: MHM0146719
Protesters of the 'Resistance' movement closed a number of streets since the morning, expressing their protest against the current Government
Image Code: MHM0146720
Protesters of the 'Resistance' movement closed a number of streets since the morning, expressing their protest against the current Government
Image Code: MHM0146721
Protesters of the 'Resistance' movement closed a number of streets since the morning, expressing their protest against the current Government
Image Code: MHM0146722
Protesters of the 'Resistance' movement closed a number of streets since the morning, expressing their protest against the current Government
Image Code: MHM0146723
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146724
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146725
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146726
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146727
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146728
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146729
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146730
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146731
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146732
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, May 04 2022
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest march of Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook