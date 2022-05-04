Archive
Wednesday, May 04 2022
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146638
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146639
The policemen control the entrance of the RA National Assembly building
Image Code: MHM0146640
The policemen control the entrance of the RA National Assembly building
Image Code: MHM0146641
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest march of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146671
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest march of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146672
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest march of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146673
Question and answer session between the RA Government and National Assembly took place at the RA National Assembly
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest action on the French Square of Yerevan, Armenia
