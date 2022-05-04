Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, May 04 2022
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest action on the French Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146632
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest action on the French Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146633
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest action on the French Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146634
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest action on the French Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146635
‘Resistance’ movement holds a protest action on the French Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146636
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146637
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, May 04 2022
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, May 04 2022
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement closed a number of streets since the morning, expressing their protest against the current Government
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook